New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday thanked the people of Himachal Pradesh for the "decisive win" of his party in the hill state and assured them that every promise made by the party will be fulfilled. The Congress was set to form the government in Himachal Pradesh as the results and the trends showed that the party was headed for a comfortable win with 39 seats in the 68-member assembly.

"Heartfelt thanks to the people of Himachal Pradesh for this decisive victory. Hearty congratulations to all Congress workers and leaders. Your hard work and dedication really deserve all the credit for this victory," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi. "I assure you again, every promise made to the people will be fulfilled at the earliest," the former Congress chief said. The Congress had promised to bring back the old pension scheme and provide jobs to the youth among other things in its campaign in the hill state.

Humbly accept mandate of people of Gujarat, will keep fighting for ideals of country

With the Congress suffering a crushing defeat in Gujarat, its former president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the party humbly accepts the mandate of the people and will continue to fight for their rights as well as the ideals of the country. After giving a tough fight to the BJP in 2017 Assembly polls in Gujarat by winning 77 seats, the Congress has hit a nadir in the western state where it was set to win just 17 seats.

"We humbly accept the mandate of the people of Gujarat. We will reorganize, work hard and continue fighting for the ideals of the country as well as the rights of the people of the state," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.