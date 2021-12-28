Jaipur: During his address in Congress' three-day training camp in Rajasthan, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday slammed both BJP and RSS for spreading the ideology of hate. Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gandhi said if Chinese incursion happened while Dr Manmohan Singh had been the PM, the latter would have resigned the very next day.

"If Manmohan Singh had been the prime minister, I am guaranteeing that he would have tendered his resignation the same day. But Narendra Modi and other RSS members cannot face such a situation. Modi has spread hatred all across India," Gandhi said.

In the process, the former Congress president further questioned choices of Congress leaders and workers who have chosen to move away elsewhere.

"Our line is drawn along the path of truth. Wherever truth exists, is where we stand. But who runs away from home? We can get angry, but we can't run away. We will remove hate and fear being spread in society today. Truth is being suppressed. Wrong steps such as demonetisation and GST has been taken," he further noted.

Gandhi said the party's responsibility was to fight hatred and tell the truth to the country.