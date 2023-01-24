Can't gag truth: Rahul Gandhi speaks on BBC documentary on PM Modi
Published on: 8 minutes ago
Can't gag truth: Rahul Gandhi speaks on BBC documentary on PM Modi
Published on: 8 minutes ago
New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in his first reaction to the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the truth always has a way of coming out. No amount of banning the press or using institutions like ED and CBI against people can suppress the truth from coming out, he stressed.
The Modi government had termed the BBC documentary on the Prime Minister's alleged role during the Gujarat riots driven by 'propaganda'.
Loading...