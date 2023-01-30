Srinagar: Speaking at the culmination event of the Bharat Jodo Yatra at Srinagar's Sher-e-Kashmir International Cricket Stadium on Monday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, said 'people here did not give me hand grenade but hearts full of love'. "I was warned that I might be attacked in Kashmir, but people here gave me only love, he said even as snow fell heavily on him and the Yatris.

Clad in a tweed pheran -- a long flowing cloak worn by Kashmiris in winter -- Gandhi, addressing his audience standing through thick cold, said, "You are standing in snowfall, but you are not feeling the cold. You didn't feel heat when it was hot and you didn't feel cold when it is raining. Because the power of the country is with you." He said it is the spirit of the 'Yatris' that has helped him achieve his goal of finishing the Bharat Jodo Yatra successfully.

Speaking even as it snowed heavily in the state capital, Rahul said, "Let me tell you the truth, I run 8 to 10 kilometers every day. I had thought that walking from Kanyakumari to Kashmir will not be difficult. But I had forgotten about my childhood knee injury that started causing pain. A few days into the Yatra, I was in a lot of pain. I thought I've to walk for 6-7 hrs more and it'll be very difficult."

"But a young girl came running to me and said that she has written something for me. She gave me a note, hugged me and ran away. I started reading it. She wrote, 'I can see your knee is hurting because when you put pressure on that leg, it shows on your face. I can't walk with you but I'm walking beside you from my heart because I know you're walking for me and my future. Right at that moment, my pain vanished," Rahul Gandhi added.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge welcomed party MP Rahul Gandhi at the concluding event amid heavy snowfall. Several other leaders including Kharge himself along with Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, Priyanka Gandhi, and other leaders spoke on the occasion.

Kharge, taking over the dais at the beginning said Kashmir, which was paradise, has been converted into a Union Territory and the party will soon make it a state again. He also took a dig at the rival BJP. "The BJP and RSS are trying to keep the poor as poor and make the rich, richer. People have to fight against it," he added. He thanked leaders of various parties belonging to opposition parties for extending their support to the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Priyanka Gandhi lauded people for their tremendous support of the yatra which she described as a crusade against hatred and divisive forces. Turning teary-eyed at her brother's achievement, Priyanka said, "My brother walked for 4-5 months from Kanniyakumari. Wherever they went, people came out for them. Why? Because there still remains a passion in this country-for the county, for this land, for its diversity that resides in hearts of all Indians."

"When my brother was coming to Kashmir, he sent a message to my mother and me. He said he has a unique feeling of going home. He said his family members are waiting for him. They come and hug him with tears in their eyes and their pain and emotions are entering his own heart. Standing here, I can say that the politics going on in the country is something that can't benefit the nation. A politics that divides and breaks affect the nation. So, in a way, this was a spiritual yatra," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, as she held an umbrella to shield herself from the heavy snow.