Kalale Gate (Karnataka): Karnataka's contractor association wrote a letter to the PM that in Karnataka, 40% commission was usurped by BJP leaders and alleged that the PM took no action. "40% commission was taken from 13000 school associations, neither PM nor CM took any action," said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi referring to the letter.

"No youth in Karnataka can get a job. There are 2.5 lakh vacancies in govt...There's police sub-inspector scam, KPSC scam, Assistant Professor scam in universities, but no action is taken as all the money goes to one organization," Gandhi said.