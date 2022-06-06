New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit the family of slain party leader Sidhu Moosewala on Tuesday to express his solidarity with the bereaved family and party workers in Punjab, sources said on Monday.

Before that, senior Rajasthan leader Sachin Pilot, a close aide of Rahul, visited the family of Moosewala in his native village Moosa in district Mansa in Punjab and paid tributes to the departed leader. Moosewala, who was also a well-known singer, was killed in broad daylight by some miscreants on May 29, a day after his security cover was removed by the state government.

The killing, for which some Canada based elements had claimed responsibility, had sent shock waves across the northern state and triggered strong reactions from the Congress leaders, who blamed the ruling AAP over the prevailing law and order situation. Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, had joined the Congress last year and was fielded in the 2022 assembly polls from Mansa. He lost to AAP nominee Vijay Singla.

While the police had dubbed Moosewala’s murder a result of inter-gang rivalry, the Congress had described it as political killing. Recently, there were reports that the Congress may field Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh for the Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll but the opposition party on Sunday named former Dhuri MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy for the key contest.

Goldy will now fight against BJP’s Kewal Dhillon, a former Congress MLA from Barnala, who joined the saffron party just two days ago. Along with Dhillon, four former ministers Raj Kumar Verka, Balbir Singh Sidhu, Sunder Sham Arora and Gurpreet Singh Kangar had also joined the BJP in Chandigarh. Former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar, who had left the grand old party to join the BJP recently while the Congress chintan shivir was going on in Udaipur, was behind the move, which was being dubbed as a major setback for the Congress in the political circles. “I hope that Goldy will come up to the expectations of the Sangrur voters. My best wishes to the young leader,” AICC in charge of Punjab Harish Chaudhary said.

Over the past two days, Chaudhary interacted with party leaders in Chandigarh and Hoshiarpur to rebuild the party. “The bugle for the decisive battle has been sounded. We will all fight the Sangrur Lok Sabha by poll together and win,” Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja warring said. Sources said Rahul’s visit to Mansa is expected to send a message to the Congress dissenters as well as the ruling AAP.

Before the assembly elections, Rahul had cautioned the voters that Punjab was a sensitive border state and not a place to experiment with extremist ideology. Before Rahul’s visit, Warring reminded the state government that there have been seven killings across the state over the past seven days and urged chief minister Bhagwant Mann to take strong action. He had even demanded an all-party meeting to discuss the future roadmap for Punjab saying the border state was facing serious challenges.

