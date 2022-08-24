New Delhi: There is a general consensus among party workers that Rahul Gandhi should become the next Congress president and a non-Gandhi person occupying the top party post may not be acceptable to them, said senior leader and Congress Working Committee member Tariq Anwar.

Q. There is a debate going on within Congress over the new party president’s election. Who in your opinion should get the top party post?

A. See, as far as I understand the issue, there is a general consensus among the party workers and leaders alike that Rahul Gandhi should become the next Congress president. He has held that post earlier, he has been leading the party over the past years and has been consistent in taking on the BJP and the Modi government.

Q. There are reports that Rahul Gandhi is reluctant to become the next Congress president. Does that open the doors for a non-Gandhi candidate?

A. I am aware of such reports related to Rahulji’s views on the party president’s issue. I think it is not going to be easy to just install a non-Gandhi person as the head of the Congress party. I don’t think that may even be possible. It would not be acceptable to the workers and leaders at large. Yes, if Rahul chooses to suggest a non-Gandhi person, that may be considered but again it is not going to be an easy transition. As I understand, efforts are on to convince Rahul Ji to accept the responsibility of party chief keeping in mind the wishes of the party workers and leaders.

Q. There have also been reports that in case Rahul is reluctant, his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra may be considered for the top party post or the incumbent chief Sonia Gandhi may continue to head the Congress. Your comments?

A. Again, as far as I understand, Soniaji has hinted often within party circles that she does not want to continue in the top post. However, it is also true that she is respected by all in the party. Further, I don’t think that Priyankaji is in question either.

Q. What are your views on the debate that has resurfaced over the next party president? What is the latest on elections for that post?

A. See, earlier a tentative schedule had been announced by the in charge of central election authority Madhusudan Mistryji. Sonia Ji will chair a Congress Working Committee virtual meeting on August 28 to discuss and finalize the schedule for the next party president’s election. The CWC will not decide the candidate but only the date for polls. Once we have a date, I hope there will be greater clarity on the issue. Anyways, the process has to be completed by September.

Q. Is the BJP’s charge of dynastic rule an issue within Congress?

A. No, I don’t think that has ever been an issue in the party. The Gandhis held the party together and provided leadership. The workers want the Gandhi family. Actually, it is a conspiracy of the BJP and we should avoid falling into that trap. The BJP fears that if the Gandhis continue to be at the helm of Congress, they will continue to pose a threat to the saffron party. That is the reason why the BJP keeps targeting the Gandhi family and the Congress party over the dynasty issue. In contrast, there are several dynasties flourishing within the BJP but they conveniently ignore them.