New Delhi: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday hit out at Rahul Gandhi for his remarks in Lok Sabha on the judiciary and the Election Commission and demanded an apology from the Congress leader for questioning the vital institutions.

Participating in the debate on Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Gandhi said the judiciary, the Election Commission and Pegasus (spyware) are all "instruments of destroying the voice of the union of states".

Rijiju took to Twitter to say that not only as India's law minister but also as an ordinary citizen, "I condemn what Mr Rahul Gandhi has said about India's judiciary and EC".

"These are vital institutions of our democracy. Mr Rahul Gandhi should immediately apologise to the people, judiciary and EC," he wrote.

Rahul Gandhi in his remarks in the Lok Sabha criticized the BJP government on India’s foreign policy and said that the country was completely isolated and surrounded.

“Ask yourselves why you are not able to get a guest on Republic Day. Today India is completely isolated and surrounded. We are surrounded by Sri Lanka, Nepal, Burma, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and China. Everywhere we are surrounded. Our opponents understand our position,” he said.

Slamming Gandhi over his accusation, Foreign Minister Jaishankar took to Twitter and wrote, “In Loksabha Rahul Gandhi said we could not get a foreign guest for Republic Day. Those who live in India know we were in the midst of a corona wave”.

The minister said, “The 5 Central Asian Presidents, who were to come, did hold a virtual summit on Jan 27. Did Rahul Gandhi miss that as well?”.

He also took a dig at the Congress leader’s travel abroad for a personal visit, the last of which was in December 2021.

(With Agency inputs)