Samastipur (Bihar): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has sought a report from the Bihar Congress over a hospital employee demanding Rs 50,000 from a family to hand over the body of a mentally challenged man in Samastipur. District President Abu Tamim said that they received a call from Gandhi's office seeking a report into the shocking incident. A committee will investigate the matter and a report will be sent to Gandhi, he said.

The deceased, Sanjeev Thakur, 25, son of Mahesh Thakur, resident of Ahar village in Tajpur police station area, had gone missing on May 25. while his body was found on June 7 in Musrigharari police station area. The family alleged that when they reached Sadar Hospital and asked for the body, the personnel present there refused to give the body and demanded Rs 50,000.

The accused worker Nagendra Mallick has been suspended even as he has denied the allegation. The matter came to light through a viral video in which the father of the deceased is seen begging for his son's body. After the video went viral, Health Minister Mangal Pandey sought a report from the Chief Medical & Health Officer (CMHO) in the matter within 24 hours. Samastipur DM Yogendra Singh had also ordered immediate action into the matter.

To mention, this is not the first case of demanding money in the name of post-mortem in Sadar Hospital. Last month too, a video of the post-mortem personnel of Sadar Hospital bargaining with the kin of a deceased had gone viral.

