New Delhi: Amid the Sri Lanka crisis, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the ruling BJP on Wednesday over unemployment, petrol price and communal violence. The Wayanad MP shared graphs on three indices to compare India and Sri Lanka.

Rahul accused the ruling government of distracting people to hide its failures on multiple fronts. "Distracting people will not change the facts. India looks a lot like Sri Lanka," Rahul said in a tweet. According to the graph shared by him, the unemployment is rising from 2017 in both countries.

The second pair of graphs draws parallel between the petrol prices in India and Sri Lanka and how it has been on the rise since 2017 and how it had been soaring since 2021. The third set of graphs shows communal violence rising sharply in 2020-21 in both countries.

Sri Lanka is facing an acute food and electricity shortage and is neck-deep in recession attributed to foreign exchange shortages. The Congress has been attacking the government over the issue of price and inflation and rising unemployment and have said that the situation in India is going the Sri Lanka way, where the prime minister had to resign in view of the deteriorating situation. Earlier, he had accused the Centre of diverting people's attention from real issues and opposition have been attacking the Centre over hike in domestic gas and fuel prices.

