Kanyakumari: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called upon party cadres and like-minded forces to come to the rescue of the structural integrity of the country by joining the fight against hatred being spread by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre. Rahul Gandhi took part in the fourth day of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' at Mulagumoodu in Kanyakumari district in Tamil Nadu.

It may be recalled the Congress former president, along with other party leaders, commenced their journey to unite India under the slogan 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. Earlier addressing the media on Friday, Rahul Gandhi said 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' is an attempt to undo the damage done by the BJP and RSS. The Congress MP from Wayanad also attacked the BJP for "taking control of all institutions". "For us, this Yatra is to connect with the people. We have taken out this Yatra against the damage and hatred that BJP's ideology has spread in this country," he pointed out. "BJP has taken control of all the institutions of this country and pressurising all sections of people through them. We are not fighting as a political party anymore. The fight is now between the structure of the Indian state and the opposition," the Congress MP said."Frankly, the battle has been going on between two different visions in the country for thousands of years now and it will continue. One vision is rigid and controlling, while another is plural and open-minded. The battle will continue," he further added.

On the other hand, taking potshots at the Rahul Gandhi-led 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday said that India is already united under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Rahul Gandhi is going on 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' nowadays. But India is already united under the leadership of PM Modi," Thakur said. "There is not even a single rupee allegation or scam against the Modi government. The double-engine (BJP) governments in both the Centre and State have worked together to take the state and country forward. We can't let the country get divided and we must work with unity to take it forward," he added. On the other hand, Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Jugal Thakor Lokhandwala said this is not 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' but 'Nafarat Failayo Yatra' (spread hatred).

Meanwhile, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, hitting out at 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', advised Congress leaders to refuel their vehicles in the BJP-ruled states so that they can save money. Hardeep said in a lighter vein that Congress leaders can save around Rs 1,050-Rs 2,205 per diesel vehicle while traversing 3,500 kms through 12 states. In an apparent attack on Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, BJP chief JP Nadda called the Congress a party of "brother and sister" while the BJP was against dynastic culture. "Congress is a party of brother and sister. These days, Chief Minister Bhagel is going to 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' rallies, they need to first align their own party. Our fight is against family politics," said Nadda.

After Tamil Nadu, 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' will reach Kerala on September 11 and it will traverse through the state for the next 18 days, reaching Karnataka on September 30. It will be in Karnataka for 21 days before moving north. The Padyatra (march) will cover a distance of 25 km every day. The Congress 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' is being held to combat the divisive politics of the BJP-led Centre and to awaken the people of the country to the dangers of economic inequalities, social polarisation and political centralisation.

The Congress Yatra will include padayatras, rallies, and public meetings, which will be attended by senior Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Notably, all the party MPs, leaders and workers are staying, along with Rahul Gandhi. Sleeping beds, toilets and AC are also installed in some of the containers. During the journey, the temperature and environment will differ in many areas. The arrangements have been made keeping in view the intense heat and humidity with the change of places. The Congress suffered a debacle in the Assembly polls held earlier this year and the Yatra is seen as an attempt to rally the party rank and file for the upcoming electoral battles. (ANI)