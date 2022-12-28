New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has finally replied to a question about him wearing the same colour T-shirt. A reporter asked, "Today also in T-shirt". Pat came Rahul's reply, "T-shirt hi chal rahi hai aur jab tak chal rahi hai chalayenge". (T shirt is running these days and will wear as long as I can).

On Monday, Rahul Gandhi had visited the memorials of Mahatma Gandhi and several former prime ministers in Delhi. He went there in T shirt. Since then it is being discussed on social media that how Rahul Gandhi is managing Delhi's bone chilling winter in T-shirt only? Also, all these days during Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul has been sporting T-shirt only.

Besides, the Congress MP had walked with bare foot to pay tributes to the former Prime Ministers. Responding to queries about not wearing warm clothes in winter, Congress leaders explained what kept him (Rahul Gandhi) warm, even as Delhi shivers in a cold wave. The Congress leaders said that by wearing T-shift, Rahul Gandhi has highlighted the plight of poor people who cannot afford woollen clothes.