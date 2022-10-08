Rahul Gandhi on Gautam Adani committing investment in Rajasthan
Published on: 41 minutes ago
Delhi: Rahul Gandhi commented on industrialist Gautam Adani committing investment in the state saying the Rajasthan govt has not given any preferential treatment to Adani. He further added, "I'm not against corporates, I oppose monopolies; if Rajasthan govt gives business to Adani wrongly, I'll oppose that too." (PTI)
