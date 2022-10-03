Mysuru (Karnataka): On the first anniversary of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Monday said that the farmers killed in the incident were yet to get justice even as he slammed BJP for "protecting the criminals".

"A year passed, but the martyr farmers of Lakhimpur Kheri did not get justice. The reason is the same - as always the BJP is protecting the criminals. When we decided to do the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the farmers' movement was a big inspiration for us. This struggle will not end without providing justice to those who provide food to us," Rahul tweeted.

Congress also attacked the Modi government over the continuation of Ajay Misra 'Teni' as a minister as it cited the alleged involvement of his son in mowing down farmers protesting against the three farm laws that have now been repealed.

"Nothing can be more insulting that the farmers agitating against the black laws were deliberately killed while the culprit remains a member of the Union council of ministers," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh told reporters. There was clear evidence that the minister's son was involved in the killing, he alleged.

Misra's son Ashish Misra was arrested in the case after four farmers were crushed under the wheels of a convoy of cars and four others, including two BJP workers, were killed in apparently retaliatory violence in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3 last year. Addressing a press conference, Ramesh also hailed Rahul Gandhi’s address to people in Karnataka while heavy rains drenched him as a “defining” moment during the Congress’ ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra.

It was a historic day and shows people’s support for the yatra, he said. The more Gandhi and people are praised for this, the less it will be, he claimed. Congress delegates who are part of the foot march may vote in the election for the party president through postal ballots, he said, adding there is also a possibility that they can come down to Bengaluru to vote on October 17. The yatra will be passing through Karnataka around that time.

On Sunday, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait also said the families of those who died in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence are yet to get justice. Speaking to reporters here on Sunday evening, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) national spokesperson said the nation will never forget the violence that took place in Tikunia village on this day last year and claimed eight lives.