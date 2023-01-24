New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi Tuesday said that he does not agree with Digvijaya Singh's 'personal' remark on surgical strikes conducted by the Modi government. However, he did not condemn his statements either. This came after the senior Congress leader's statement on surgical strikes triggered a huge row leading to the BJP attacking the grand old party for downplaying the morale of the defence forces.

Speaking to reporters about Digvijaya's statements, Rahul Gandhi said, "I don't agree with the statement of Digvijaya Singh. It is crystal clear that we disagree with it. It is the official position of Congress. They (armed forces) need not provide any proof."

Subsequently, it led to the Congress party distancing itself from the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister's statement. Jairam Ramesh first put out a tweet clarifying that Digvijaya's statement is his 'personal' opinion and does not reflect those of the party. "The views expressed by senior leader Digvijaya Singh are his own and do not reflect the position of Congress. Surgical strikes were carried out before 2014 by UPA government. Congress has supported and will continue to support all military actions that are in the national interest," he wrote on Twitter.

Earlier on Monday, Digvijaya Singh alleged that the government did not agree to the CRPF request of flying its personnel from Srinagar to Delhi and 40 soldiers sacrificed their lives in Pulwama in 2019 to a terror attack. "They talk of surgical strikes. They claim to have killed so many people but no proof is given. They are ruling by peddling a bundle of lies," the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister, who has often courted controversy with his comments, said.

Later in a tweet, Singh said, "From where did the terrorists get 300 kg of RDX in Pulwama incident? DSP Davinder Singh was caught with terrorists but then why was he released? We also want to know about the friendship between the prime ministers of Pakistan and India." In his video message attached to the tweet, Singh said 40 CRPF personnel sacrificed their lives in Pulwama, but this government has not been able to reveal from where three quintals of RDX came.

"Besides, the government has not been able to answer where is DSP Davinder Singh, who was caught involved with terrorists. Why was he let free and why was a case of treason not registered against him? We would also like to know from the prime minister as to what kind of relations he has with Pakistani prime minister that both are praising each other. At least, he should answer these questions," the Congress leader said in a video message.