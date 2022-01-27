New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be on a day-long visit to Punjab on Thursday during which he will visit religious places along with 117 candidates in an apparent show of strength ahead of Assembly elections that are due next month. During his day-long visit, Rahul Gandhi would pay obeisance at around 9 am at Sri Harmandir Sahib along with 117 candidates in Amritsar.

Thereafter, the Congress leader will pay obeisance at Durgiana Mandir at around 10 am and at around 11 am at Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath Sthal along with all his 117 candidates.

At around 12 noon, Gandhi will travel to Jalandhar by road where he would address the virtual rally "Navi Soch Nava Punjab" at around 3 pm at White Diamond, Mithapur, Jalandhar. Congress state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu tweeted and shared his entire schedule of the day and said that the workers of the party look forward to welcoming him in the state.

"Our Visionary leader Rahul Gandhi Ji is visiting Punjab on 27th January. Every Congress worker looks forward to welcoming him in Punjab," Sidhu tweeted on Tuesday. Notably, this is the first visit of Rahul Gandhi since the imposition of a ban on physical rallies by the Election Commission of India at the start of the month.

