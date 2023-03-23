Hyderabad: On Wednesday, March 22, 2023, the Surat district court held Rahul Gandhi guilty in a defamation case that was filed against him by BJP MLA Purnesh Modi. This has led to a lot of discussion around what exactly led to this legal trouble for the Congress MP and what how did he defend.

The incident in question dates back to April 13, 2019, when Rahul Gandhi was campaigning in Kolar, Karnataka, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. In his speech, he made a political satire by drawing similarities between the names of Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said, "Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, Narendra Modi... how come they all have Modi as a common surname? How come all thieves have Modi as a common surname?"

This comment was met with strong criticism from the BJP, who alleged that Rahul Gandhi had defamed the Modi community in Gujarat. An MLA from Gujarat, Purnesh Modi filed a defamation case against him, which led to the recent verdict.

Nirav Modi is a high-end diamond jeweller who has been absconding from Indian law enforcement agencies since 2018. He was charged for his alleged involvement in the Punjab National Bank fraud case and is believed to be residing in London currently. Lalit Modi, on the other hand, was the chairman of the Indian Premier League and was charged for forex violations and a TV rights deal with World Sports Group that amounted to Rs 425 crore. He has also fled to the UK, absconding from Indian investigating agencies.

Rahul Gandhi has defended himself by arguing that his statement was misconstrued and that it was only a political satire. He has also stated that he did not mean to insult any community through his comment. In the last hearing, his counsel argued that Rahul had targeted the Prime Minister, and hence, the complainant should be Narendra Modi and not the Gujarat MLA.

The case has been a long-drawn one, with Rahul Gandhi having to attend the court hearings in Surat on three occasions. The verdict has now been delivered, and the Congress MP has been held guilty in the defamation case but he has been granted bail.