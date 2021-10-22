New Delhi: Congress' former president Rahul Gandhi, on Friday, had a marathon meeting with a delegation of Gujarat leaders to discuss the appointment of the party's state unit chief. The delegation comprised of Amit Chavda, Shakti Singh Gohil, Bharatsinh Solanki, Madhusudan Mistry, Paresh Dhanani, Hardik Patel, Arjun Modhwadia, Jignesh Mevani, and others.

The meeting took place at Rahul Gandhi's residence, 12 Tughlaq Lane, here in Delhi, which lasted for more than three hours. Apart from the selection of the new PCC chief, the Congress leaders also discussed about filling up CLP leader post in view of the upcoming Assembly polls in 2022.

While speaking to the media, former Gujarat PCC Chief Amit Chavda said, "In view of Mission 2022, Rahul Gandhi will do a 'Chintan Shivir' for Gujarat Congress members in the upcoming days. A thorough discussion with all the members and workers of the Gujarat Congress will be held. Rahul Gandhi wants to speak to various organizations, senior journalists, and also the general public before preparing a roadmap for 2022 Assembly elections."

"We have requested him (Rahul Gandhi) to come to Gujarat and he has also accepted the invitation," the Congress leader said. When asked about the appointment of the new PCC Chief, Amit Chavda said that the party members have left the decision to the party's high command. As per the sources, Hardik Patel and Shaktisinh Gohil are among the front-runners for the post.

However, a number of senior leaders are not in favour of appointing a young leader like Hardik Patel for the top post. Hardik Patel had also left today's meeting in between as he had to go to Bihar for campaigning for the party in upcoming by-polls in the state.

After this meeting, the Gujarat Congress in-charge Raghu Sharma also hosted an informal lunch at Rajasthan House in Delhi for all the state leaders. This lunch was also attended by Rahul Gandhi. Six months ago, Amit Chavda and Paresh Dhanani had resigned from the post of Gujarat PCC Chief and Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader respectively.