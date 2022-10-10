New Delhi: Senior congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Monday said that children are using for election campaigns is absolutely untrue. Rahul Gandhi is not asking children to vote for the party.

"We met the members of the Election Commission and informed them that no violation of the Representation of People's Act was done during Bharat Jodo Yatra. We fail to understand why Election Commission has given us a notice on the complaint of NCPCR", said Jairam Ramesh.