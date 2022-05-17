Banswara (Rajasthan): Several people visiting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's rally at Beneshwar Dham on Monday in the tribal-dominated Banswara district of Rajasthan, were asked to remove black clothes. A video of the incident shows that a heap of black clothes was seen lying on the wall's length.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and several other leaders on Monday had gone to Beneshwar Dham to lay the foundation stone for the construction of a high-level bridge there. After attending the foundation stone laying ceremony, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed the rally.

Beneshwar Dham rally

Police asked those wearing black clothes such as stoles, scarves, or carrying a black handkerchief to keep them on the wall close to the rally venue. Thereafter, people were allowed to enter the rally venue. After the incident, rumour mills started doing rounds that protests from the BJP and its affiliates were expected during the Congress rally. A video of the incident shows that a heap of black clothes accumulated on the wall's length.

While addressing the rally, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lambasted Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre. "PM Modi's imposition of note ban and rolling out GST completely ruined the economy. Youths are unemployed. They didn't get jobs. The government brought three black farm laws to extend the benefit to just 2-3 businessmen in the country," said Rahul.