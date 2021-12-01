New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday, launched a veiled attack on the Centre over the LPG price hike, saying the sentiments of the rhetoric fell with rising inflation.

Taking to Twitter, the Gandhi scion tweeted, "As inflation rose, the sentiments of the rhetoric fell. #LPG #Pricehike."

Rahul Gandhi's remarks came after the national oil marketing companies hiked the price of commercial 19kg LPG cylinder by Rs 100.50, taking the new price to Rs 2,101 in Delhi. The increased price of LPG cylinders will come into effect from today, sources say.

This is the second-highest price of 19kg commercial cylinder after 2012-13 when it used to cost around Rs 2,200 per cylinder. However, there is no increase in prices of other domestic cylinders weighing 14.2kg, 5 kg, 10kg composite or 5kg composite cylinders.

At present, a 14.2kg domestic cylinder in the national capital costs Rs 899.50 and the 19kg commercial cylinder costs Rs 2,101. This may increase the diversion of 14.2kg domestic gas cylinder into restaurants, tea stalls etc which constitute the largest user segment of the 19kg cylinder.

LPG Cylinder Rate is revised monthly for all over the States and Union Territories in India. Earlier on November 1, prices of 19kg Commercial cylinder witnessed a sharp rise of Rs 266, thereby increasing the prices to Rs 2,000.50.

On October 1, prices of 19kg commercial cylinders were increased by Rs 43 and decreased by Rs 2.50 on October 6. On September 1, the prices of these cylinders were increased by Rs 75.