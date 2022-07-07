Raipur: Chhattisgarh police, which had earlier sent a team to Ghaziabad, to arrest journalist Rohit Ranjan for a doctored video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's speech has now declared Ranjan as absconding. A special team of Raipur police had landed in Ghaziabad to arrest Ranjan, who however was arrested by the Noida Police which too had lodged an FIR in the case.

Ranjan was later granted bail. Raipur Police has now declared Rohit Ranjan absconding. A notice has been issued in this regard under 295A, 504, 505(1) (b) (c) 505(2) 120B of section 153 and Ranjan has been asked to be present at Raipur Civil Line Police Station on the 12th July at 11 am. Raipur CSP Udayan Behar said that the notice will be given to the producers of the news channel. The notice has also been pasted outside the channel's office.

On Wednesday, Ranjan moved the Supreme Court challenging the multiple FIRs in the case. The Supreme Court was scheduled to hear the plea today.

