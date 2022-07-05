Ranchi (Jharkhand): Jharkhand High Court Tuesday dismissed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's plea seeking relief against the warrant issued by the lower court over his alleged derogatory remark on ‘Modi surname’.

A bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kumar Dwivedi dismissed Rahul's plea to overturn the lower court's decision after hearing the parties concerned in the matter. During the hearing, the counsel for Rahul Gandhi said that cognizance has been taken against him in the Ranchi District Court, urging the decision taken by the lower court be overturned. However, the complainant Pradeep Modi told the court that every rule was complied with by the lower court.

Back in 2019, when Rahul was campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections, he had reportedly said, "Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, Narendra Modi... how come they all have Modi as the common surname. How come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?" Hurt by it, Ranchi advocate Pradeep Modi filed a complaint petition in Ranchi Civil Court.