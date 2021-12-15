New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has upped the ante on Lakhimpur Kheri violence demanding that Union Minister Ajay Mishra be sacked and Prime Narendra Modi issues an apology.

Rahul also gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the incident on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, he had tweeted asking the PM to sack the minister and then "apologise again".

His remarks came after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the incident termed it a "pre-planned conspiracy causing death" and urged the chief judicial magistrate to replace lesser charges in the case like causing death by negligence with attempt to murder.

Besides the adjournment notice, Congress has called a meeting of it MPs at its Parliamentary Party office on Wednesday morning.

While Lakhimpur Kheri violence is expected to be the one discussed in the meeting, the party would also chalk out a strategy for the winter session in Parliament.

On October 3, four farmers were mowed down by an SUV which was part of the convoy of such vehicles. Three BJP workers were lynched after the angry farmers retaliated. Two of the cars, as per reports, were owned by union minister of state for home Ajay Kumar Mishra. His son Ashish, the key accused in the 'conspiracy', was part of the convoy.

Last month, the Supreme Court had set up a new Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. The apex court had expressed its reservations over the manner in which the investigation was being conducted by the earlier SIT and had incorporated three IPS officers in the probe team.