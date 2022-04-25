New Delhi: Days after the CBSE removed several chapters from the history and political science syllabus of classes 10 and 12, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Monday called the national level board of education 'Central Board of Suppressing Education'. He further targeted the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) over the modification of the syllabus and termed it 'Rashtriya Shiksha Shredder'.

"Rashtriya Shiksha Shredder," tweeted Rahul Gandhi today and attached an image along with the tweet which shows a shredding machine cutting topics like democracy and diversity, impact of globalisation on agriculture, non-aligned movement, the Mugal court, industrial revolution, poem of Faiz, while showing issues like employment, communal harmony and freedom of institutions shredded.

The Congress MP's remark came after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) removed chapters dealing with the rise of Islamic empires in Afro-Asian territories, chronicles of Mughal courts, the Cold War, and the industrial revolution from the History and Political Science syllabus of classes 11 and 12. In a similar fashion on earlier occasions as well, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi spoke sharply against the RSS.

On April 16, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of fueling hate in the country. "Every Indian is paying the price for the hate fueled by BJP-RSS," Rahul Gandhi wrote on Twitter. In his tweet, he also shared an article written by Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi where she accused the BJP-led central government of 'the rising chorus of hatred, the unconcealed instigation of aggression' and 'crimes against minorities.' On April 9, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lashed out at RSS at a book launch event in Delhi by saying, "To save Constitution, we have to protect institutions which are in the hands of RSS."

ANI