Udaipur (Rajasthan): Again, the discussion has gained momentum to make Rahul Gandhi the national president of the Congress party at the three-day Chintan Shivir which commenced at Udaipur in Rajasthan on May 13.

Diehard fan Dinesh Sharma bats for Rahul Gandhi as next prime minister

On other hand, in a video, Dinesh Sharma, a diehard fan of Rahul Gandhi, advocating for the last 12 years with a resolve to Gandhi scion as Prime Minister of India, was also seen taking rhythmic steps at the Chintan Shivir venue, besides waving the party flag. Dinesh Sharma, a resident of Jind in Haryana, is an ardent admirer of the Congress leader, who was seen moving on the street barefoot. Sharma was wearing a full sleeves T-shirt with photographs of Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and other Congress leaders printed on it. Sharma was also wearing a turban. He was also waving the party flag.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Sharma said, "Congress leaders like Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed their lives for this country. Their contributions to the country were immense. Rahul Gandhi fought several elections and made the party victorious in many states. He should be made the national president of the party. Wherever Rahul Gandhi visits, I also prefer to go there in his support. This I was doing for the last 12 years and I will keep on campaigning for him."