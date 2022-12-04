Agar Malwa (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi resumed on Sunday from Agar Malwa district on Sunday. This is the last day of its Madhya Pradesh leg and will enter Rajasthan in the evening where tension brews among the ranks of the Congress.

Noted folk singer Prahlad Tipanya and Congress MLA Jitu Patwari were seen walking with Gandhi in the morning hours after the yatra commenced its onward journey from Lala Khedi village at around 6 am. Congress Lok Sabha member from Chhindwara Nakul Nath, former Union minister Arun Yadav and Congress MLA Priyavrat Singh also accompanied him.

Rahul Gandhi seems to be projecting himself as the face of the Congress leaving campaigning in Gujarat, the Delhi MCD and will also be skipping the Winter Session of the Parliament. Gandhi's foot march will resume in the afternoon from Pipleshwar Mahadev Mandir in Agar Malwa and reach Rajasthan in the evening where his real challenge lies.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Saturday posted a video message on his Twitter handle welcoming the Yatra in the state and appealed to everyone to join in. This comes after his call to state party cadres to avoid 'mudslinging' and stay united in the fight against the BJP, brushing aside Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's branding him as a 'traitor' in a television interview. Rahul Gandhi somehow managed to douse the fire by calling both leaders 'assets' to the party.

There has been a lot of infighting between the Rajasthan Chief Minister who is a Congress veteran and Sachin Pilot who had earlier been the Deputy Chief Minister in the state and has apparently been eyeing the top post in the state for a long time. Pilot, who is seen as a young charismatic leader, had even revolted against Congress earlier, in 2020, and had brought the Congress-ruled state government on the verge of collapse.