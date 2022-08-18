New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi will lead the Congress’ 3,500 km Bharat Jodo Yatra for most parts of the route extending from south to north India and the grand old party is planning a big launch event at Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari on September 7. According to sources involved in the planning of the nationwide yatra, Rahul will per day along with a dedicated team of workers and will have night halts at the houses of party workers, instead of hotels, to set an example.

Along the route, the leader would also get ample opportunity to interact with the locals and connect with them. “The idea is to project an image of a common man,” said a senior AICC functionary. The details of the proposed yatra are being worked out by a special coordination group headed by veteran Digvijay Singh and are being kept under the wraps for security reasons as Rahul is a special protectee.

The yatra is a big opportunity for the Congress to revive the party nationally and accordingly a big launch event is being planned at Kanyakumari on Sep 7, said the sources. Days before the yatra, on Aug 22 Rahul will attend an event hosted by various social and political activists who will consider ways to associate with the Congress’ nationwide yatra.

The consultation involving around 100 social and political activists would be held at Delhi’s Constitution Club. “The Congress had earlier urged the various opposition parties and civil society groups to support the yatra. In response, we are holding a consultation on Aug 22 to explore if and how we can associate with the Bharat Jodo yatra,” Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav told this channel.

According to sources, the party is in the process of finalizing a dedicated website for the yatra and will also launch a logo for the national event so that the people can associate with it. Though the Congress is planning the nationwide yatra as a major solo event against the BJP’s alleged divisive politics, it is open to association from like-minded opposition parties to broad-base the effort.

The yatra will pass through 12 states and 2 UTs and is likely to criss-cross through Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Punjab, Chandigarh and Jammu and Kashmir. Care is being taken to ensure that almost the entire route passes through areas which are walkable to facilitate a foot march, said the sources.

The plan was conceptualized at the Udaipur Chintan Shivir held in May to chalk out the broad strategy for the 2024 national elections after the Congress had suffered a series of poll losses in states.