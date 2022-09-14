Thiruvananthapuram: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi began the eighth day of the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra from Navayikkulam in Kerala on Wednesday. The first day of Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kerala on September, where the party has a significant cadre base and followers, saw a huge turnout which increased during the day as the journey progressed from Parassala to Nemom in the southernmost district of the State.

Speaking to the reporters after the yatra halted at Neyyattinkara earlier, the party had announced the launch of the around three-minute long Bharat Jodo Yatra theme song in Malayalam. Gandhi's sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, too, shared photographs of the yatra on her Facebook page and said that every section of society was excited about the Bharat Jodo Yatra which was evident from the participation and enthusiasm of farmers, labourers, youth, women, children and the elderly.

The yatra would cover 12 States and two Union territories, and a distance of 3,570 km from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu to Jammu and Kashmir over a period of 150 days. There would be mega rallies in 22 major cities.