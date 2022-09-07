Kanyakumari: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Wednesday flagged off Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kanyakumari. The Bharat Jodo Yatra will culminate in Kashmir after covering a distance of 3,570 km from South to North India. Congress has also coined a slogan for the yatra ‘Mile Kadam Jude Watan’ which loosely translates to 'Walk together to unite nation'.

"Bharat Jodo Yatra is a landmark occasion for Congress, confident that our organisation will be rejuvenated," party president Sonia Gandhi said adding, "I'll be participating daily in thought and spirit".

The BJP has been ridiculing and criticising the yatra by saying that a ‘Congress Jodo’ yatra would do better for the party. The BJP also claimed the yatra “is for the siblings” (Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi) and no one else will join it. Earlier today, Rahul visited his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's memorial in Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur.