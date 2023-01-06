Chandigarh: The Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Panipat after Congress MP Rahul Gandhi got back from Delhi on Friday morning. Rahul left Thursday night to meet his mother Sonia Gandhi who is undergoing treatment for viral respiratory infection at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. He was at Haryana's Sanauli Khurd village on Thursday where his Yatra received a warm welcome from leaders as it entered the state.

Earlier on Thursday, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that Rahul will be walking for 13 kilometers from Sanauli to Sanjay Chowk in Panipat in the morning. Following this, he will be visiting the grain market. Rahul is also scheduled to address a public meeting at Sector 13-17 HUDA Ground in Panipat in the latter half of the day. He will take rest for the night at Babarpur Mandi.

In Haryana, the Yatra will pass through Karnal, Kurukshetra and Ambala districts before it enters Punjab. Around 60 containers will accompany Rahul throughout his Yatra in the state among which, 52 containers will have accommodation and food arrangements. Washroom facilities will be available in eight of them. Rahul will be accompanied by 125 Yatris in the state. Earlier before the winter break, it traversed through Nuh, Gurugram and Faridabad districts of Haryana.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra started from Kanyakumari on September 7. It will come to an end on January 30 with Rahul hoisting the tricolor in Srinagar. According to some political commentators, the Yatra has helped in facilitating an 'image makeover' for Rahul Gandhi. Rahul is making his bid to project himself as the face of the Opposition ahead of the 2024 General Elections, some analysts suggest. The Yatra has traversed through Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, three Haryana districts (in first phase), Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.