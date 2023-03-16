Vijayapura (Karnataka): Union Minister of State for Rural Development Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti on Thursday condemned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's comments of "defaming India" in London saying he auctioned the country's honour and sought an immediate apology from him. She alleged that Congress had got used to winning elections through sloganeering and now that the party is losing its acceptance, the BJP is being targeted.

After arriving at Vijayapura to participate in the BJP women's convention she said: ''This is very unfortunate that the words about one's home are being spoken in a foreign land. If he had to give his opinion then he could have done so in Parliament. There could have been an open discussion on the issue. Is it correct badmouthing your country like this?''

Slamming Gandhi for saying that democracy was under attack in India, she asked whether democracy was not attacked when former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi imposed the Emergency. ''Earlier when Rahul Gandhi's grandmother Indira Gandhi had imposed the Emergency in the country did democracy not collapse? It appears that Rahul Gandhi feels the democratic system has collapsed due to Modi's development work,'' she said.

According to Jyoti, the Modi government has done a lot of work for uplifting and empowering women and farmers. "I would congratulate Modiji for allowing girls in Sainik Schools, she said. The Congress had promised to waive farmers' loans in Rajasthan, but what happened, she asked. She argued that since Congress is losing its existence due to Modi's good work, the party was criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cover up. She demanded that Rahul Gandhi apologise immediately.