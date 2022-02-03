'Hooliganism': Rahul reacts to viral video of man 'threatening' another to support BJP
Kanpur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday reacted to a viral video in which a man is seen threatening an elderly person to vote for BJP. Rahul reacted to the video with a tweet in Hindi that read "Hindutvavaadiyon kee raajaneeti yaani gundaagardee" which roughly translates to 'the politics of Hindutvawadis is hooliganism'.
In the video, BJP councilor Raghavendra Mishra is seen threatening the elderly person, Bhupendra Bhadauria forcing him to support BJP in Kanpur in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections. However, another video shared by Raghavendra in which the two are sitting together and calling the incident "friendly banter" has also gone viral on social media.
हिंदुत्ववादियों की राजनीति यानि गुंडागर्दी।#Election2022 https://t.co/UYEQmHaXmD— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 1, 2022
In the second video, the elderly man says that Raghavendra was jokingly asking him to come to BJP from Congress. "There is no dispute between us. He is my nephew," the elderly can be heard saying in the video.
Update in #Kanpur incident.— Arvind Chauhan (@Arv_Ind_Chauhan) February 1, 2022
The senior citizen claims himself to be uncle of Raghavendra Mishra.
"We were merely joking as why i should join the #BJP", says the senior citizen. pic.twitter.com/VC6kLUQrC5
