Kanpur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday reacted to a viral video in which a man is seen threatening an elderly person to vote for BJP. Rahul reacted to the video with a tweet in Hindi that read "Hindutvavaadiyon kee raajaneeti yaani gundaagardee" which roughly translates to 'the politics of Hindutvawadis is hooliganism'.

In the video, BJP councilor Raghavendra Mishra is seen threatening the elderly person, Bhupendra Bhadauria forcing him to support BJP in Kanpur in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections. However, another video shared by Raghavendra in which the two are sitting together and calling the incident "friendly banter" has also gone viral on social media.

In the second video, the elderly man says that Raghavendra was jokingly asking him to come to BJP from Congress. "There is no dispute between us. He is my nephew," the elderly can be heard saying in the video.

