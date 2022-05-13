Udaipur (Rajasthan): The three-day Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir of the Congress Party will start on Friday. Rahul Gandhi, including most of the Congress party leaders, reached Udaipur by train from Delhi to attend it. Along with him, 74 leaders of the Congress party, were also present. Two coaches of Mewar Express have been allocated for the Congress leaders, who are attending the Shivir. Rahul Gandhi was accorded a warm welcome by the Congress leaders upon his arrival at the railway station in Udaipur of Rajasthan, including Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

The three-day brainstorming Shivir is being considered a revamping exercise of the party. "The Shivir will be result-oriented and will give new energy to the party", claimed senior leader and the member of the Economy group of the Shivir, Sachin Pilot while speaking to the media. The Shivir will commence with the welcome address of Congress president Sonia Gandhi and will conclude on May 15 with the speeches of both Sonia and Rahul Gandhi.

