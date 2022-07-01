Kannur (Kerala): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived here on Friday on a three-day visit to his Lok Sabha constituency Wayanad during which he will attend various programmes, including the inauguration of a farmers bank's building. Massive security arrangements have been made for Rahul Gandhi's visit, following the alleged attack on AKG Centre, the headquarters of the ruling CPM, in Thiruvananthapuram. The ruling Left party alleged that Congress has a role behind the "bomb attack" on the centre.

Congress leaders led by State party chief K Sudhakaran received Gandhi at the Kannur international airport as his flight landed there at around 8.30 am. The Congress MP reached Mananthavady in Wayanad at 12.15 pm, party sources said. He will return to Delhi from Kozhikode on Sunday. His visit to the constituency also comes a week after activists of the Students' Federation of India, the student wing of the ruling CPM, vandalised his office in Kalpetta in Wayanad. A protest march of the SFI in front of Gandhi's office at Kalpetta last week against his inaction on the issue of Eco-Sensitive Zones around forests had turned violent as a group of activists allegedly entered the Lok Sabha member's office and vandalised it.