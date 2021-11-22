New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged corruption in the handling of Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan accounts, the much-hyped financial inclusion programme of the central government. Citing media reports, Gandhi wrote on Twitter, "Who is responsible for keeping the money of these accounts?"

According to a report, the State Bank of India had deducted a total amount of Rs 64 crore from Jan Dhan account holders. The report, which quoted a study by IIT Bombay stated that between 2017 and September 2020, the bank had collected a total of Rs254 crore from Jan Dhan account holders for transactions through UPI and Rupay cards. The bank had collected Rs 17.70 from each account holder during this period.

The Congress leader has been targeting the Narendra Modi government for corruption. Ahead of the 2019 General Elections, Congress had also alleged corruption in acquiring Rafale Jet from Dassault.