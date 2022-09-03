Rahul Gandhi to address country tomorrow, nation-wide agitation from Sep 7: Congress
Published on: 1 hours ago
Rahul Gandhi to address country tomorrow, nation-wide agitation from Sep 7: Congress
Published on: 1 hours ago
New Delhi: Congress on Saturday said that Rahul Gandhi will address the country on Sunday with the party launching a nationwide agitation from September 7. "Tomorrow, Shri Rahul Gandhi will have a strong address to the nation. From Sep 7 onwards, we are going for a nationwide agitation. This issue- the common people's pain, the price rise, is one reason for the Yatra," the Congress tweeted.
Loading...