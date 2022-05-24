New Delhi: The Congress, which regularly targets the Centre over the rise in unemployment in the country, is banking on an urban version of the rural jobs plan MGNREGS to beat anti-incumbency in Rajasthan, which will go to assembly polls in 2023. The voters of Rajasthan traditionally change their ruling party every five years and the Congress is trying hard to break that trend.

The just-started Indira Gandhi urban jobs plan takes inspiration from the MGNREGS, launched by the previous Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) at the Centre in 2006 in 625 districts. The MGNREGA, the law behind the scheme, was passed in 2005. The Congress had benefited electorally from the rural jobs scheme in the 2009 Lok Sabha elections when the UPA returned to power for a second consecutive term.

Rahul Gandhi, who was behind the rural jobs scheme, is now batting for its urban version. The former Congress chief has promised to expand the urban jobs scheme across the country if the party is voted back to power in 2024. Before that, the grand old party hopes to reap its benefits in the 2023 Rajasthan assembly polls. “Just as the Congress brought MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) in 2005 to provide employment to the poor in villages, Rajasthan’s Congress-led government has brought the Indira Gandhi Shahari Rozgar Yojana to tackle increasing unemployment in the cities. Needy families in cities will be provided 100 days of guaranteed employment per year,” Rahul said in a Facebook post in Hindi on Monday.

The Congress leader, who is in London for an event, said his party will continue to raise the issue of employment as it affects the youth. In fact, recently, Rahul flagged the issue of joblessness while addressing the 'Ideas for India gathering in London'. “We will continue to raise and solve important issues faced by the people of the country. This scheme should be implemented not only in Rajasthan, but across the country,” he said on the social media post. Noting that unemployment in the country was at record levels and had brought suffering in both rural and urban areas, the former Congress chief said, “More than 45 crore people have given up hope of getting a job.”

Over the past years, flagging unemployment across the country, especially the poll-bound states like Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, Assam, West Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu has been a pattern with the former Congress chief. He has blamed the Centre’s policies like the 2016 demonetisation and the subsequent neglect of the small and medium sectors, which were hit by the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, for the malaise. On the direction of Rahul, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had earlier announced budgetary provisions for the urban jobs scheme and has now decided to spend around Rs 800 crore per year on the plan. The scheme will benefit persons between the age of 16 and 60 years. Congress leaders said the pandemic had increased unemployment in the cities, which was hard to detect, but needed to be addressed as migrations were regularly happening from villages to the urban settlements.