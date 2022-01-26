Ghaziabad: International wrestler and National Executive member of BJP's Yuva Morcha and Babita Phogat took a dig at the Congress party and said that at the age of 55, Rahul Gandhi came to know that he was young and his sister Priyanka Gandhi came to know that she is a girl after having two children at the age of 50.

Phogat urged people not to hand over power in the hands of such people, who have taken 50 years to understand themselves. "I will urge people not to hand over power in their hands who took 50 years to understand themselves."

Further, Babita Phogat said that many years ago the Bharatiya Janata Party fixed 33 percent reservations for women in politics, while Priyanka Gandhi is now talking about making 40 percent reservations for women candidates.

Calling upon the youth, she said that the Bharatiya Janata Party believes in doing work and the party has done a lot for youth by launching various schemes. PM Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath did lot many things to encourage women.

Babita who is also in charge of Western Uttar Pradesh Yuva Morcha was in the Muradnagar Assembly constituency on Wednesday to have an interaction with youths in the constituency where she also claimed that the players have started getting respect in the state after BJP came into power.

