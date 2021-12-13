New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to kick-start election campaigning in Uttar Pradesh from Amethi on December 18 by participating in Padyatra as part of party's ongoing nationwide program ‘Jan Jagran Abhiyan’.

Along with Rahul Gandhi, Congress General Secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also be joining him in this padyatra. The Congress party had launched a countrywide agitation programme 'Jan Jagran Abhiyan' on November 14 to expose the mismanagement of the economy by the Centre.

Congress general secretary, KC Venugopal, said, "The party had launched a countrywide agitation program, 'Jan Jagran Abhiyan', on 14 November to expose the gross mismanagement of the economy by the Modi government, and make people aware of the government's insensitivity in addressing the prevalent back-breaking inflation."

During the ‘Mehngai Hatao Rally’ in Jaipur, Rajasthan where Gandhi compared prices of essential commodities like a gas cylinder, pulses, ghee, flour and sugar from 2014 and showed how they now have mostly doubled and tripled. He asked the crowd, "Achhe din aa gaye? And in a veiled attack against PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, he said, good days have come for the duo ( "Achhe din aa gaye - Hum do, Humare do ke!").

Taking a dig at the Centre, he also said everything is being given away to a chosen few businessmen. The rally was also attended by Congress President Sonia Gandhi and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Read: Congress moves adjournment notice on inflation in LS