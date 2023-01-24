Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha will receive the "Outstanding Achiever" award at the prestigious India UK Achievers Honour in London on January 25. Raghav has been selected as the "Outstanding Achiever" for the "Government and Politics" category. This honour is given to individuals, who demonstrate excellence in how democracy and justice, are realised and how challenging social problems are tackled for the good of people and the planet.

The India UK Achievers Honour celebrates the educational and professional achievements of young Indians, who have studied in the UK, marking India's 75th independence anniversary. The award ceremony will take place on January 25 in London. The event has been organised by NISAU (National Indian Students and Alumni Union, UK) in partnership with the British Council in India. The event has been supported by the UK Government's Department for International Trade and the UK higher education sector.

Raghav Chadha studied at the prestigious London School of Economics (LSE) and after completing his studies, he set up a boutique wealth management firm in London. He then returned to India and joined India Against Corruption Movement as a youth activist demanding anti-corruption legislation. Later, this movement took the form of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led by one of the prominent faces of this movement, Arvind Kejriwal.

As a youth leader, Raghav Chadha became a founding member of AAP and worked under the leadership and guidance of Kejriwal. Full of hard work and perseverance, Chadha made his mark in Indian politics at a very young age. In 2022, at the age of just 33, Raghav became the youngest Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha where he represented Punjab. Last year, Raghav Chadha was honoured as a 'Young Global Leader' by the most prestigious World Economic Forum.