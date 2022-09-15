New Delhi: Ahead of assembly elections in Gujarat by the end of this year, the Aam Aadmi Party led by National Convener Arvind Kejriwal will look to consolidate its spot in the Western state largely considered to be a stronghold of the ruling BJP.

According to sources, alongside many other issues, the prospective AAP's Chief Ministerial face in the state, too, is being gauged by Kejriwal and others. One name surfacing above others in this regard is that of party spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab, Raghav Chadha.

Chadha, who entered the party in December 2013, was initially given the task of developing Aam Aadmi Party's manifesto for the next assembly elections. What followed was an unprecedented victory for the still-nascent party in 2013 polls. Since then, Chadha has never looked back as the leader has grown leaps and bounds within AAP, playing a key role, of late, in implementing popular policies envisioned by Kejriwal such as sweeping cuts to electricity and water bills, 'Mohalla' (community) clinics and education reforms.

Notably, similar promises have been echoed by the Delhi CM during his multiple Gujarat visits throughout the last few months. Promises of job opportunities for all, ensuring a standardized salary for village heads as well as bringing in reforms in water, electricity and education sectors have been heard all along these months.

Sources said that the party has begun looking into the extent of Chadha's popularity inside the state, while some noted that it might risk a possible gamble.