Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Despite a blanket ban, ragging continues in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam government medical college. A viral video has surfaced on social media where several junior students are seen standing in line with their heads bowed down, while senior students slap them one after another.

Ragging Horrors in MP Ratlam Medical College

After receiving the complaint of ragging, when the warden, Dr Anurag Jain, reached the college hostel, some students threw liquor bottles at him. The ragging video is said to have been secretly shot a couple of days ago by some students and emerged on Saturday. According to sources in the college, the seniors who were ragging students have been identified and action against them is being taken. The college has also convened the anti-ragging committee to investigate and take necessary action.