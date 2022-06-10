Katihar (Bihar): Bigger is better. This definitely does not apply to Rafiq Adnan (30), a resident Katihar district of Bihar. Due to an eating disorder, he weighs a whopping 200 kgs. His weight is taking a toll not only on his health but also on his married life.

Adnan eats three kgs of rice, four kgs of roti, two kgs of chicken, 1.5 kg of fish, and three liters of milk per day, totaling 14 to 15 kg of food and drink per day. He said that his body was always on the heavier side since childhood but now he has become overweight. He also said that he got married but did not have any children because of being overweight.

''My body has been like this since childhood, but now I have become overweight. I weigh 200 kgs and have a problem while walking. I got married but did not have children due to being overweight. The doctor says I will be fine with treatment, but my condition is not improving," said Adnan.

His weight has become such that common motorcycles cannot bear it and he has to go around on a bullet, even that malfunctions sometimes. Adnan also faces ridicule by locals because of his weight. The situation has become such that people are afraid to invite Adnan to weddings or other events as he will consume the entire food, leaving little for other guests.

Adnan's friend Salman said earlier his weight was a bit under control, but now it has increased so much, that he cannot walk around and has to use his motorcycle to move around. Adnan is a farmer, due to which he does not face any problems with eating and drinking. He also has a grain business.

Speaking on Adnan's condition, local doctor Mrinal Ranjan said that he is suffering from a disease called bulimia nervosa due to which a person eats repeatedly in huge quantities adding that it is a type of eating disorder.