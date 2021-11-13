Bengaluru: AICC spokesperson Pawan Khera on Saturday alleged that the Central government was trying to cover up the Rafale scam.

Addressing the press conference, held at the KPCC office in Bengaluru, Khera said, "the investigation in Rafale scam has not progressed from 2017 to the present. No action, no arrests took place. Very serious evidence is in the hands of the CBI and yet no inquiry was ordered. On the contrary, the Central government is covering it up".

"Fact is that Prime Minister Narendra Modi kept intervening. This government has all the information. People know who are the trouble makers and who are innocents. Narendra Modi and his government are controlling the Central agencies (ED and CBI). Why did the Modi government not take any action? When the evidence is available, while the CBI and ED are busy attacking DK Shivakumar and all other tigers of Congress. Don't you have time to investigate the corruption? We demand a free-fair timebound inquiry through 'Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) into Rafale deal," he said.

Also Read: French journal makes fresh claims of kickbacks in Rafale deal

He also said that the Centre should give time to complete the investigation of the Rafale scam. KPCC president DK Shivakumar was also present at the press conference.