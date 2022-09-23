Coimbatore: Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel on Friday took out a flag march through the main thoughfare in the city to instill confidence among the public, following hurling of petrol bombs targeting the premises of BJP and Hindu Munnani, police said. A tense situation is prevailing in the district in the backdrop of the arrest of a Popular Front of India (PFI) leader by National Investigation Agency (NIA) here on Thursday.

Over 100 armed RAF personnel started their march from Thiruvallur Bus Stand in Gandhipuam and returned back after covering more than 5 km through Cross Cut Road and Ramnagar. Miscreants hurled a petrol-filled bottle near the BJP office and a textile showroom in the city on Thursday night, triggering tension in the locality.

City Police Commjissioner V Balakrishnan today said stringent action under various sections will be taken against those indulging in activities disturbing peaceful atmosphere. Refering to the incidents of petrol bomb being hurled at various places, Balakrishnan said that those involved in it will be brought to book soon.

New cameras will be installed at required areas and where there are no checkposts, he said. Three special teams were formed to investigate the incidents and to monitor the movement of suspects, Balakrishnan said. (PTI)