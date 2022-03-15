Hyderabad: Two persons were arrested here for allegedly cheating job aspirants of over Rs 10 crore on the pretext of providing them employment in the railways, police here said on Monday.

P Bhaskar had allegedly duped over 100 job-seekers of the money by promising them employment in the railways without having to write an examination, Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh M Bhagwat said in a press release. Bhaskar, doing brokerage-cum-liaison work on commission in Delhi, formed a gang and collected money from students belonging to Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, and West Bengal for the jobs, the police said.

The accused collected original education certificates of the candidates also and issued fake offer letters, medical memos, and appointment orders. When job-seekers exerted pressure on fraudsters, they fled Delhi, police said. A case was registered and two persons were arrested, they said. Bhaskar was allegedly involved in other cheating cases also, police said adding that investigation was on to nab other members of the gang.

