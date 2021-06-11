Hyderabad: With an increase in the relaxation hours during the lockdown from Thursday onwards, the Telangana government has permitted some more economic activities in the state. According to the latest notification, the administration has to implement a strict lockdown from 6 pm to 6 am.

In order to get an idea of 'how the police do it?', ETV Bharat spoke to Rachakonda Commissioner of Police, Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat- 1995 batch IPS officer- who has been serving the Commissionerate since July 2016.

Rachakonda Commissioner of Police, Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat, speaking to ETV Bharat on- 'How Do They Do It?'

Question: The state has been grappling under the second wave of the covid pandemic. How do you manage to deal with the current situation?

Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat: It took three months for the deadly virus to spread during the first wave while it spread quickly in the second wave. The second wave is three times deadlier and faster in terms of spread. Our policemen also got infected in the second wave but the experience of the first wave helps us in dealing with the virus. As the second wave is waning, the government has started easing the lockdown norms. We are prepared to deal with the current crisis and we are getting ready for the third wave.

Question: Since Rachakonda is a 'gate' to enter Hyderabad, how do you check the vehicles which need to enter the city?

Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat: We have five divergent points. Those vehicles which need not necessarily travel to Hyderbad, are diverted to the outer ring road. For goods vehicles, we have allowed the timing from 9 pm to 11 am to enter the city. Moreover, we have 47 checkpoints under my commissionerate. Policemen are deployed in three shifts to ensure every vehicle is checked.

Question: Earlier, it was reported that the ambulances were returned from the border areas. So, it would be a difficult situation for a policeman to decide whether to give entry to the ambulance or not. How do you counsel your policemen on such emotional and professional decisions?

Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat: Our commissionerate does not come under any area which touches any state border. We have made a green passage to ferry the medical emergency vehicles which include ambulance, doctors and fire services.

Question: How do you ensure that the entire force gets vaccinated and on the other hand they should also manage the law and order situation? Is there any hesitancy among the policemen while taking the vaccine?

Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat: I am the first person who got the vaccine. Since they have seen that their leader took the vaccine and he is fine, others followed up. At present, 95 percent of our workforce have taken the first dose while 62 percent took the second dose.

Question: Since the second wave is deadlier than the first one. So, is there any special protocol that the policemen have followed this time?

Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat: No. We don't have any different protocol. Likewise in the first wave, we have created a WhatsApp group. Those who got infected with coronavirus are added to that group. We give them a covid kit with seven life-saving medicines and 1 kg of dry fruit. If the condition is severe, we arrange hospitals for them. In the second wave we have also witnessed lung-related problems, we asked them to get tested for that also. Luckily, none of our personnel succumbed to the deadly virus. All are safe. We have found two personnel with black fungus infection. The government helped us and arranged the required injections for them.

Question: We have seen police seizing the vehicles from people who are not following the lockdown norms. So, were you able to convince them on following the guidelines?

Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat: Initially, it was difficult to convince the people to restrict unnecessary movement. Then, we are trying to convince the people personally. We have also started creating awareness among the people through various mediums. As of now, we have seized more than 22,000 vehicles and returned them after the lockdown. Literally, these tactics work.

Question: We have seen people are not wearing masks properly. Is there any rule to penalise them?

Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat: Yes, the government made a provision of a penalty of Rs 1,000 if anyone is not wearing the masks properly. Moreover, if a person is alone and driving a car without wearing a mask, he/she would be penalised. We are also collecting CCTV footages from the traffic junctions and we are sending e-challans to their homes.

Question: As there is a chance of a third wave of the pandemic. How prepared are you for it?

Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat: Sweat more during peace, less you have to bleed in war. Like in the second wave, we have seen people running for oxygen cylinders, concentrators, and hospital beds. So, we have made a 35-bedded quarantine centre and an oxygen bank, especially for our police personnel. In this time, we have to act like a parent. Like a mother, we have to take care of the people, whereas like a father, we have to impose strict lockdown also.

