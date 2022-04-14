Patna: Former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi has been appointed as the Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Council by the Rashtriya Janata Dal(RJD). The RJD handed over a letter to this effect to the Executive Chairman of the House on Wednesday which was accepted by the Chairman. At present, RJD has 11 MLCs in the 75 -seat Bihar Legislative Council while a minimum of 8 seats are required to get the status of the leadership role. Rabri was expected to bag the top post after the RJD won 6 seats in the MLC elections.

RJD is the main opposition party in Bihar Assembly and Tejashwi Yadav has the status of Leader of Opposition. In the Legislative Assembly, the RJD strongly influences the policies of the government, but in the Legislative Council, the RJD has been unable to corner the government. The Leader of the Opposition post is expected to give the RJD a shot in the arm.

In the election for 24 seats of the Bihar Legislative Council, BJP has won the maximum number of 7 seats. It is worth mentioning that RJD came second in the MLC elections and got 6 seats. JDU has slipped to the third position with 5 seats.

Despite being in third place, JDU will continue to be the largest party in terms of strength in the Legislative Council. After the elections to 24 seats, JDU's strength in the Legislative Council has increased to 28. BJP has 23 members and RJD has 11 members.

