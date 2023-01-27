Lucknow: Former Uttar Pradesh Minister and chairman of the Haj Committee Mohsin Raza was seen shoving Minority Welfare Minister Danish Azad Ansari to another seat, so the former could sit with Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak during the Republic Day event held near the State Legislature building on Thursday. The event was presided by the CM Yogi Adityanathi.

The embarrassing moments were captured on a camera. In the video, the Haj Committee chief was seen climbing the dais along with Pathak. Yogi was the first to take his seat as per protocol and the CM was waiting for others to take their seat. Pathak took his seat next to CM and Mohsin preferred Danish’s seat.

The video showed Danish climbing onto dais through a separate stair and was waiting at the seat earmarked for him as per protocol. Danish showed Pathak his seat and Mohsin his. Mohsin shoved Danish away, asking him to take the next seat. An agitated Danish did not argue but took the seat next as Mohsin settled in the minister’s seat.

An unidentified child, probably a relative of Mohsin, was also seen accompanying him. The former minister would have almost shoved the serving minister further if the latter had not sit on the changed seat as well. Mohsin was seen holding on to that seat as well for a short-while before advising the child to take the seat next to the minister.

Political commentators say Mohsin is a habitual offender. Political analyst Professor Ravikant said, "Mohsin Raza has developed the habit of photobombing. He was found violating protocols on several occasions." When the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is making efforts to bring Pasmanda Muslims closer to the party, the Haj Committee chairman Mohsin Raza's behaviour with Danish, who comes from the Pasmanda community, will adversely affect the party's efforts. This is not good. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should take note of that, the Professor said.